Roy Janane Nobles, 51, of Llano died Jan. 24, 2017

Roy Janane Nobles passed away Jan. 24, 2017, in Llano, Texas, at the age of 51. He was born March 6, 1965, in Llano to Roy Lee Nobles and Elrita (Tribble).

Janane was a resident of Llano since 1965. He was a member of Pittsburg Avenue Church and attended First Baptist Church of Llano as well. Janane loved to work on cars, help young people, and really loved Christian music. He worked very hard as a car salesman and repairman at Hill Country Auto Shop.

Janane was preceded in death by his brothers, Troy Nobles and Weylon Nobles, and nephew, Jarod Myers.

He is survived by his parents, Roy Lee Nobles and Elrita Nobles; sister, Lisa Elliott and husband Tom of Llano; the love of his life, Tiffany Brundage; and niece, Natalie Nobles, and her son, Elijah Manley.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Jan. 29 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. A funeral service is 2 p.m. Jan. 30 at First Baptist Church of Llano with the Revs. Danny Meegan and Rick Cundieff officiating. Interment will follow at Llano City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pittsburg Avenue Church, First Baptist Church of Llano, or a charity of your choice.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.