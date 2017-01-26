Granite Shoals OKs partnership with MFISD for playing fields

JENNIFER FIERRO • STAFF WRITER

GRANITE SHOALS — With no public soccer and ballfields within its boundaries, Granite Shoals took a step closer to rectifying that issue at a recent city council meeting.

Council members approved an agreement Jan. 24 with Marble Falls Independent School District for the construction of two soccer fields at Highland Lakes Elementary School, 8200 RR 1431 West.

Now, it’s time to begin the planning stage so the fields will be ready for use by Sept. 1, 2019, said Granite Shoals City Manager Ken Nickel.

He has already approached several of the city’s churches about donating funds, materials, and volunteers to prepare the fields for use. Things that are needed include an irrigation system, restrooms, a concession area, and a fence.

“The churches I met with were extremely interested,” he said. “I want to meet with and start talking ideas with some folks. We have to make a lot of plans before we start (construction), and how we’re going to fund it.”

The hope is the city’s residents will volunteer to do much of the work for the fields, and other entities will donate the material, he said.

Nickel envisions constructing one large field that can be divided into two fields, depending on the ages of players.

The MFISD board of trustees voted unanimously in September to enter into a contract with the city of Granite Shoals.

After the vote, Nickel thanked the board members and added the city didn’t have a soccer or football field or a volleyball and basketball court. He noted this partnership is the first step in providing sports activities for his 600 youth.

