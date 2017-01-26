Burnet runner Jordan Killebrew signs with Schreiner University

JENNIFER FIERRO • STAFF WRITER

BURNET — Burnet High School senior runner Jordan Killebrew loves to run. That was never more apparent than in 2016 when an injury forced him to sit out of practices.

Burnet cross-country head coach Casey Schubert said she wouldn’t allow Killebrew to practice but heard he was going home and running on his own.

“When I say he loves running,” she said, “it’s an understatement.”

It’s that kind of dedication that led to his signing to run cross country at Schreiner University in Kerrville on Jan. 25.

“I’ve wanted to run at the collegiate level,” Killebrew said. “They’re giving me the opportunity to do that.”

Schreiner’s team competes in three distances: 5 kilometers or 3.1 miles, 8 kilometers or 4.97 miles, and 10 kilometers or 6.21 miles.

Killebrew said he plans to compete for a spot in all three distances.

“It’s exciting to compete in all the races,” he said.

He thinks of running as a way to relieve stress and enjoys the process of training and competing.

“Working hard and never giving up and pushing through,” he said.

His best time running 3.1 miles is 17 minutes 31 seconds, which he clocked at the District 25-4A meet in 2015.

He plans to major in sports management to pursue a career as a sales representative for golf courses.

Schubert said she believes Killebrew will thrive in Kerrville.

“I think it’ll be a great fit for him,” she said. “We’re really proud of him. We’re excited about the opportunity he has and wish him the best.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com