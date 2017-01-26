Burnet County couple faces indecency, child porn charges

CONNIE SWINNEY • STAFF WRITER

BURNET — A Burnet County grand jury indicted a man and a woman in January for allegedly exposing a child to sexual behavior along with secretly videotaping another child in a bathroom in the adjacent residence of the duplex where they lived.

James George Williamson, 45, faces two counts of promotion of child pornography (manufacturing); two counts of indecency with a child (exposure); and two counts of possession of child pornography, according to Burnet County Jail records.

Fatima Ann Sparks, 35, faces two counts of indecency with a child (exposure) and one count of indecency with a child (contact), jail records stated.

The case unfolded in July 2016 after a woman contacted Burnet County sheriff’s investigators regarding camera equipment she found in the wall leading to the bathroom in her home in the 100 block of CR 118, according to the sheriff’s report.

Authorities initially arrested Williamson and charged him with invasive visual recording, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years with a conviction.

After analysis by the Texas Department of Public Safety crime lab, investigators uncovered a recording of an underaged female allegedly produced by Williamson with the camera equipment snaked between the homes into the bathroom wall.

A subsequent investigation alleged that Sparks and Williamson engaged in sexual behavior with each other in the presence of a male child under 17 years old.

Sparks is also accused of having the child touch her inappropriately.

She remains in jail on bonds totaling $75,000.

Her exposure charge, a third-degree felony, carries a penalty of two to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000 with a conviction.

Sparks’ contact charge, a second-degree felony, carries a penalty of two to 20 years with a conviction.

Williamson remains in custody on bonds totaling $225,000.

He faces the same indecency (exposure) penalty as well as a second-degree penalty for the charge of promotion of child pornography and a third-degree penalty for the charge of possession of child pornography.

