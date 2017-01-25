PHOTOS: Fallen Texas Ranger honored in Horseshoe Bay

Texas Ranger monument in Horseshoe Bay At a recent Horseshoe Bay City Council meeting, Mayor Steve Jordan proclaimed Jan. 22, 2017, as Stanley Keith Guffey Day. Pictured are retired Texas Ranger and Horseshoe Bay Assistant Police Chief Garth Davis (left), retired Texas Ranger and Horseshoe Bay Police Chief Rocky Wardlow, Texas Ranger Major Chance Collins, Texas Ranger Mike Smith, Texas Ranger Billy Mims, retired Texas Ranger and Horseshoe Bay investigator Steve Boyd, Texas Ranger Cody Mitchell, Texas Ranger Veronica Gideon, and Texas Ranger Lt. Matt Lindermann. Courtesy photo Texas Ranger monument in Horseshoe Bay Dozens of active and former Texas Rangers attended a tribute and monument unveiling Jan. 21 that honored Texas Ranger Stan Guffey, who was killed in 1987 in Horseshoe Bay trying to rescue 2-year-old Kara Whitehead. Courtesy photo Texas Ranger monument in Horseshoe Bay Texas Rangers Chief Randy Prince spoke during a Jan. 21 ceremony in Horseshoe Bay honoring fallen Ranger Stan Guffey. Along with Prince are Horseshoe Bay police officers Tom Kingery (left), Lt. Mike Kelly, and Rick Brann as well as Perryton Police Chief Tony Hill. Courtesy photo Texas Ranger monument in Horseshoe Bay A monument to Texas Ranger Stanley Guffey now stands in Horseshoe Bay. Courtesy photo

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HORSESHOE BAY — About 350-400 people attended an event Jan. 21 in Horseshoe Bay honoring a fallen Texas Ranger who died in an incident involving the attempted kidnapping of a 2-year-old girl.

READ PREVIOUS STORY

In January 1987, Texas Rangers Stan Guffey and John Aycock volunteered to hide in the back of a car that law enforcement provided to the kidnapper as part of his ransom demands.

Brent Albert Beeler, a parolee who had already killed a woman, got into the car with the girl, Kara Leigh-Ann Whitehead of Horseshoe Bay. He spotted the rangers and fired at Guffey. In an exchange of gunfire with Beeler, Guffey was killed.

Aycock returned fire and killed Beeler and pulled the girl out of harm’s way.

Along with the unveiling of the monument, Horseshoe Bay Mayor Steve Jordan proclaimed Jan. 22 as Stanley Keith Guffey Day.

editor@thepicayune.com