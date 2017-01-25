Categorized | Community, News

PHOTOS: Fallen Texas Ranger honored in Horseshoe Bay

Posted on 25 January 2017.

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HORSESHOE BAY — About 350-400 people attended an event Jan. 21 in Horseshoe Bay honoring a fallen Texas Ranger who died in an incident involving the attempted kidnapping of a 2-year-old girl.

READ PREVIOUS STORY

In January 1987, Texas Rangers Stan Guffey and John Aycock volunteered to hide in the back of a car that law enforcement provided to the kidnapper as part of his ransom demands.

Brent Albert Beeler, a parolee who had already killed a woman, got into the car with the girl, Kara Leigh-Ann Whitehead of Horseshoe Bay. He spotted the rangers and fired at Guffey. In an exchange of gunfire with Beeler, Guffey was killed.

Aycock returned fire and killed Beeler and pulled the girl out of harm’s way.

Along with the unveiling of the monument, Horseshoe Bay Mayor Steve Jordan proclaimed Jan. 22 as Stanley Keith Guffey Day.

editor@thepicayune.com


Leave a Reply

 

GOT NEWS?

830-693-7152

Call the Tip Line.


marketplace marketplace

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

KBEY 103.9 Radio Picayune

KBEY 103.9 FM Texas Best Country

Listen to KBEY-FM Now

This week in The Picayune