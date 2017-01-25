Llano County Jail bookings for the period of Jan. 16-23, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Jan. 16-23, 2017, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Allison Rae Anderson, 45, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested Jan. 21 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for driving while license is invalid. She was transported the following day to the Burnet County Jail.

Henry William Anderson, 24, of Pflugerville was arrested Jan. 20 by LCSO for possession of controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting an $8,000 bond.

Jana Lee Blair, 32, of Llano was arrested Jan. 18 by the Llano Police Department (LPD) for possession of a controlled substance and no driver’s license. She was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Joseph Ely Brooks, 22, of Austin was arrested Jan. 21 by LCSO for possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Seth Allen Burchett, 38, of New Braunfels was arrested Jan. 16 by LCSO for public intoxication. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Sonny Byrne, 40, of Blanco was arrested Jan. 20 by LCSO for sex offender’s duty to register. He was released the same day after posting a $50,000 bond.

Jose Cortez Jr., 42, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 17 by LCSO for driving while license is invalid. He was released Jan. 19 after posting a $2,000 bond.

Amber Mist Engebretson, 22, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 19 by LCSO for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Nickalous Dewayne Knight, 29, of Chappell Hill was arrested Jan. 19 by LCSO for public intoxication. He was released the same day after serving time.

Jimmy Lerma, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 20 by LCSO for insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day after posting a $40,000 bond.

John Wesley Maxwell, 33, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Jan. 17 by LCSO for unlawful restraint, assault on a family/household member, and motion to adjudicate-theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Chase Lyn McCoy, 30, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 19 by LCSO for an open container and failure to appear. He was transported the following day to the Burnet County Jail.

Anthony Mendez Jr., 34, of Llano was arrested Jan. 18 by LPD for possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Andres Ramirez, 21, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 21 by LCSO for possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Kevin Jonathan Reza, 19, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 19 by LCSO for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $6,000 bond.

Humberto Sanchez Jr., 39, of El Paso was arrested Jan. 16 by LCSO for driving while license is invalid. He was released Jan. 18 after posting a $2,000 bond.

Matthew Dalton Sharrock, 30, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 19 by LCSO for an expired operator’s license and an open container. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Christopher Raymon White, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 23 by LCSO for no valid driver’s license and disorderly conduct-fighting. No bond or release information was available.