Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of Jan. 19-24, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 19-24, 2017 according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Reyes Garcia Jr., 17, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 19 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) for assault on a public servant. He was released Jan. 23 after posting a $7,500 bond.

Luis Gonzalez, 20, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 19 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for wrong/fictional/altered/obscured vehicle plate/registration and public intoxication. He was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Miguel Granados-Saucedo, 38, was arrested Jan. 19 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Ashley Nicole Honig, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 19 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) for possession of marijuana. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Kaleigh Jimenez, 26, was arrested Jan. 19 by BCSO for unauthorized use of a vehicle, failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information, and motion to revoke-theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Nina Holland Moore, 27, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Jan. 19 by BCSO for disorderly conduct. She was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Jacob Escobedo Rodriguez, 28, of Austin was arrested Jan. 19 by BCSO for motion to revoke-failure to identify. No bond or release information was available.

Jose Tolentino-Diaz, 27, was arrested Jan. 19 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Natalia Patrice Turner, 37, of Colorado City was arrested Jan. 19 by BCSO for theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Johnny Joe Waddell, 28, of Big Lake was arrested Jan. 19 by BCSO for an indictment-failure to comply sex offender registration requirements. No bond or release information was available.

Joe Clark Wheeler, 52, of Yoakum was arrested Jan. 19 by BCSO for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was released the same day after posting a $15,000 bond.

Teagan Kiara Dale, 23, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 20 by BPD for theft of property. She was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Ash Bernard Darby, 38, of Austin was arrested Jan. 20 by BCSO on a bench warrant-hold. No bond or release information was available.

Jessica Delarosa, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 20 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for motion to revoke-false report to a police officer. She was released the following day to see a judge.

Angela Inez Gray, 48, of Spicewood was arrested Jan. 20 by BCSO for public intoxication. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Christopher Guajardo, 47, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 20 by MFPD for fraudulent destruction/removal/concealment of writing. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Jesse Rodgers Hunt, 33, of Spicewood was arrested Jan. 20 by BCSO for a probation violation-burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Thelma Joyce Leifester, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 20 by MFPD for theft of property. She was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Christopher Ryan Meaders, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 20 by BCSO for possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest/search/or transport. He was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Ronald Kevin Monceaux, 30, was arrested Jan. 20 by BCSO for possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone. No bond or release information was available.

Dakota Ryan Palmer, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 20 by DPS for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Fatima Ann Sparks, 35, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 20 by BCSO for indecency with a child-sexual contact and indecency with a child-exposes. No bond or release information was available.

James George Williamson, 35, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 20 by BCSO for indecency with a child-exposes, possession with intent to promote child pornography, and possession of child pornography. No bond or release information was available.

Felipe Baz-Bautista, 38, of Red Rock was arrested Jan. 21 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Jan. 23 to ICE.

William Garrett Goudeau, 22, of Lampasas was arrested Jan. 21 by BCSO on a hold-engaging in organized criminal activity and a hold-tampering with/fabricating evidence. No bond or release information was available.

Garrett Lee Hewell, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 21 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) for motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance. He was released Jan. 24 to an outside agency.

Marco Antonio Ramirez-Curiel, 32, of Austin was arrested Jan. 21 by ICE on an immigration hold. He was released Jan. 23 to ICE.

Alejandro Veloz, 23, of Austin was arrested Jan. 21 by BPD for driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Sam Houston Merkel Jr., 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 22 by BCSO for driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Heather Selcer, 39, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 22 by BPD for theft by check. She was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Mario Borja, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 23 by GSPD for possession of a controlled substance. She was released the following day after posting a $50,000 bond.

Ramiro Hernandez-Gallegos, 39, was arrested Jan. 23 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Rigoberto Loredo, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 23 by BCSO for failure to appear-silent abusive call to 911. No bond or release information was available.

Brooke Ashley Miller, 31, of San Saba was arrested Jan. 23 by BCSO for a commitment-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

William Franklin Alexander, 33, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 24 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) for SRA-deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Tippins Frederick, 51, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 24 by BCSO for a sex offender’s duty to register. No bond or release information was available.

Geronimo Henry Garza III, 31, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 24 by BCSO for bond revocation-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and possession of a drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

Vicki Darlene Kinsey, 45, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 24 by GSPD for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Jacob Lee Landoni, 18, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 24 by MFPD for capias pro fine-theft, driving while license is invalid, and possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting an $11,000 bond.

Jessica Steve Sahwani, 22, of Midlothian was arrested Jan. 24 by BCSO for possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.