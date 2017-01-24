Richard Sanders, 77, of Tow died Jan. 17, 2017

Richard Sanders, 77, of Tow, Texas, passed away Jan. 17, 2017. He was born to Robert and Alice (Duke) Sanders on Sept. 27, 1939 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Mr. Sanders proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1956-1960 and retired from IBM after 25 years. He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed attending car shows. In his spare time, Richard carved wood and loved being at the lake.

Richard is survived by his son, Greg Sanders and wife Thuy of Pflugerville; daughter, Shannon Villarreal and husband Mark of Round Rock; stepson, Sam Story and wife Lana of Bulverde; stepdaughters, Deanna Story and husband Heiko Doerr of Cedar Creek and Stacey Lederman and husband Rob of Leander; sister, Frankie Parson of Seattle; stepsisters, Claudine Sheppard and Mary Ellen Housdan, both of Tulsa; grandchildren, Shannon, Amanda, Nicole, Jessica, Josh, Jade, Eric, Luke, Kevin, Michael, Wade, and Jena; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Penny.

The family requests memorial donations be made to Osage Nation Foundation, Memorial Donations, P.O. Box 92777, Southlake, TX 76092.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Cremation arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to sign a guest register.