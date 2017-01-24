Judith Elnora Holland, 72, of Llano died Jan. 23, 2017

Judith “Judie” Elnora Holland, 72, of Llano, Texas passed away Jan. 23, 2017. She was born Sept. 1, 1944, in Sherman, Texas, to Horace R. and Edith E. (Dietz) Woodall.

Judie was a resident of Llano since 2006, coming from Galveston. She worked as a spokesperson for the Galveston mayor’s office.

Judie was preceded in death by her parents, Horace R. and Edith E. Woodall, and brother Bob Dietz Woodall.

She is survived by brother J. Ned Woodall of Llano.

No services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Llano Meals on Wheels.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences