Gloria Grace Duecker Mueller, 61, died Jan. 18, 2017

Gloria Grace Duecker Mueller, 61, was born Nov. 20, 1955, and passed away Jan. 18, 2017.

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, Me-Maw, and sister — gone home and see you when we get there.

She was preceded in death by her parents, August and Elsie Duecker, and sister, Judy.

Gloria is survived by her husband, Aubrey Mueller; daughter, Sheila Vancil and husband Chris of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; sons, Zachery Mueller of Austin and Matthew Mueller of Granite Shoals; and granddaughters, Kaizlyn, Kaitlyn, and Alexis.

A memorial service was Jan. 21 in Fredericksburg.

Cremation arrangements by Edgar and Jenkins Family Funeral Home, 109 N. Main St. in Burnet, (512) 756-4444.