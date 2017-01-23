Collisions on RR 1431 kill two in Burnet, Travis counties

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET COUNTY — Two collisions on the same day on RR 1431 have resulted in the deaths of two men, one from Marble Falls and another from Burnet, according to reports by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

One of the collisions occurred at 11:35 p.m. Jan. 20 on that roadway two miles from Granite Shoals in Burnet County.

The report stated that a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle was “traveling northbound in a curve … drove across the roadway to the left and struck the west guardrail.”

Jeffery Dewayne Young, 32, of Burnet, was pronounced dead at 11:35 p.m. by Burnet County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Roxanne Nelson.

The other collision happened at 7:43 a.m. that day about seven miles outside Lago Vista in Travis County.

Brian Michael Young, 50, of Marble Falls was driving a 2015 Nissan Versa “on the wrong side of the road” when his vehicle collided with the trailer being towed by a 2014 F-250 pickup.

A piece of rebar on the trailer entered the Nissan and struck the driver, according to the DPS report.

Young was pronounced dead at St. David’s Hospital in Round Rock.

The driver and three passengers in the pickup were not injured, the report stated.

