MFISD invites parents, community to give input in principal search

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — Parents and community members can have a say in what they’re looking for in a new Marble Falls High School principal.

The Marble Falls Independent School District board and superintendent outlined the process and timeline for identifying and hiring a new principal during the regular Jan. 16 board meeting. Superintendent Chris Allen said he’d like to have a principal recommendation to the board April 17.

Before that date, the district will utilize a selection committee to develop a profile of what the community is looking for in the next Marble Falls High School principal.

Important dates for the process include:

• Jan. 24-Feb. 9: The selection committee develops a profile of the next principal.

• Feb. 9: The district hosts a parent and community meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Marble Falls High School library, 2101 Mustang Drive.

• Feb. 14: The committee develops interview questions based on the selection profile.

• March 24: The committee applicant screening begins.

• April 6-12: The MFISD superintendent interviews top candidates brought to him by the committee.

• April 17: The superintendent makes a recommendation to the school board.

The principal selection committee includes teacher, student, parent, community, and administrator input, officials stated.

On Oct. 20, 2016, then-principal Manny Lunoff resigned from the position. The district appointed interim principal Emmett Aubry to take over the position through the remainder of the academic school year. Aubry had served as a superintendent and a high school principal during his career in education. After his retirement, he has also stepped in as an interim principal when called upon.

With Aubry as the school’s interim principal, this gave district officials time to set up a search process and establish the committee.

Go to marblefallsisd.org for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com