Megan Klaeger files to run for Marble Falls City Council

CONNIE SWINNEY • STAFF WRITER

MARBLE FALLS — Megan Klaeger comes from family familiar with political and legal service, so when she threw her hat into the Marble Falls City Council race, her decision seemed like a natural progression of her activities in the community.

On Jan. 18, Klaeger filed to run for the at-large, Place 6 spot, which is held by Ryan Nash, who will term out this year.

Klaeger is a family attorney with a practice at 604 Ave. G in Marble Falls.

From her stepmother, Donna Klaeger, who served as Burnet County treasurer and Burnet County judge, to her father, Robert Klaeger, who served as Burnet County attorney for several years, the younger Klaeger has witnessed firsthand the results of community action.

“Growing up, I saw the care and concern my dad and stepmother have for the community and how much of a need there is for someone who will take selfless interest in others and do what they can to support the community,” she said. “I saw all the personal joy and satisfaction that they got out of all the friendships they made and how much they love this community.”

Her decision to run for office is her first foray into politics.

“I think my experience as an attorney serving primarily low-income individuals gives me a unique perspective on the needs of the community,” she said. “Also, as a business owner, I understand the pressures that we’re under.

“Keeping taxes low is important and making sure there are opportunities for local business owners to thrive in our community,” she added.

She graduated from law school at Indiana University in 2014. She moved permanently to Marble Falls that year.

“When I graduated from law school and had an opportunity to work with my father, it felt like the right fit,” she said.

A year later, Klaeger organized and created a dog park at Westside Park.

“That experience solidified the idea that Marble Falls is home. I was able to meet so many amazing people, and the city worked with me to create this new amenity for the town that came at no cost to the community,” she said.

Klaeger founded the Highland Lakes Legal Center, which provides legal aid to low-income residents on a sliding scale.

“I found that individuals in need of legal services struggle to find attorneys who have the time to take on low bono cases,” she said. “We created a nonprofit that is self-sustaining but accepts donations so that we can meet the other needs of our clients, helping them to get drug and alcohol treatment or family therapy.”

If Klaeger wins the election, she said her top concerns include growth, development, and resident input.

“We are on the cusp of growth with the new convention center, new apartments on Main Street and by Home Depot,” Klaeger said. “I think it’s very important that we grow thoughtfully and intelligently so that we maintain our character, which is what draws new residents and tourists.

“But we also need to be open to growth, both from supporting the ideas of our local residents but also bringing in outside businesses,” she added.

The filing period to run for both city council and school board is Jan. 18-Feb. 17. Elections are May 6.

connie@thepicayune.com