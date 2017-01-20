Julia Chaney, 68, of Buchanan Dam died Jan. 17, 2017

Julia Chaney, 68, of Buchanan Dam, Texas, passed away Jan. 17, 2017. She was born to James and Mary (Rushing) Chaney on Feb. 6, 1948, in Santa Anna, California.

Julia attended elementary and high school in Paducah, Texas. Julia owned Julia’s Bar in Buchanan Dam for 17 years.

Ms. Chaney is survived by her mother, Mary of Buchanan Dam; brothers, Jimmy Chaney and wife Pat of Leander, Joel Chaney of Buchanan Dam, and Jerome Chaney and wife Linda of Ransom Canyon; and sister Judy Gazalski and husband John of Oklahoma. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com.