Lake LBJ drawdown changes Horseshoe Bay scenery

Posted on 19 January 2017. Tags: , , ,

HORSESHOE BAY — Images from Lake LBJ show the effects of the Lower Colorado River Authority’s drawdown in recent weeks.

Lake LBJ has been lowered about 4 feet to allow customers and lakeside property owners the chance to perform maintenance work.

The LCRA does not anticipate needing to operate floodgates, but it has continued to move inflows from recent rains downstream through the Highland Lakes.

The LCRA will begin refilling Lakes LBJ and Austin the week of Feb. 6. The LCRA said drawdowns will be concluded by Feb. 13.

For more information, click HERE.

DailyTrib.com photos by contributor Karla Held.


Leave a Reply

 

GOT NEWS?

830-693-7152

Call the Tip Line.


marketplace marketplace

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

KBEY 103.9 Radio Picayune

KBEY 103.9 FM Texas Best Country

Listen to KBEY-FM Now

This week in The Picayune