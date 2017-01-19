Lake LBJ drawdown changes Horseshoe Bay scenery

Lake LBJ in Horseshoe Bay From Quail Point Community Center on Horseshoe Bay on Jan. 15 after Lake LBJ was lowered. Photo by Karla Held Lake LBJ in Horseshoe Bay From Quail Point Community Center on Horseshoe Bay on Jan. 15 after Lake LBJ was lowered. Photo by Karla Held Lake LBJ in Horseshoe Bay From Quail Point Community Center on Horseshoe Bay on Jan. 15 after Lake LBJ was lowered. Photo by Karla Held Lake LBJ in Horseshoe Bay Scenes from Horseshoe Bay on Jan. 15 after Lake LBJ was lowered. Photo by Karla Held Lake LBJ in Horseshoe Bay Scenes from Horseshoe Bay on Jan. 15 after Lake LBJ was lowered. Photo by Karla Held Lake LBJ in Horseshoe Bay Scenes from Horseshoe Bay on Jan. 15 after Lake LBJ was lowered. Photo by Karla Held Lake LBJ in Horseshoe Bay From Quail Point Community Center on Horseshoe Bay on Jan. 15 after Lake LBJ was lowered. Photo by Karla Held

HORSESHOE BAY — Images from Lake LBJ show the effects of the Lower Colorado River Authority’s drawdown in recent weeks.

Lake LBJ has been lowered about 4 feet to allow customers and lakeside property owners the chance to perform maintenance work.

The LCRA does not anticipate needing to operate floodgates, but it has continued to move inflows from recent rains downstream through the Highland Lakes.

The LCRA will begin refilling Lakes LBJ and Austin the week of Feb. 6. The LCRA said drawdowns will be concluded by Feb. 13.

For more information, click HERE.

DailyTrib.com photos by contributor Karla Held.