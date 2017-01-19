Dawn Buckingham gets committee assignments, including health and border security

FROM STAFF REPORTS

AUSTIN — Newly elected State Sen. Dawn Buckingham landed several committee assignments, including Health and Human Services as well as Veteran Affairs and Border Security.

As a practicing oculoplastics and reconstructive surgeon, a physician who specializes in tumors around the eye as well as reconstructing patients’ eyelids, one of Buckingham’s major campaign issues was government intrusion into patient care. As a member of the Health and Human Services committee, Buckingham (R-Lakeway) will have a strong voice on matters affecting health care.

“We campaigned on patient-centered health care, and we’ll have an opportunity to work towards that on Health and Human Services,” Buckingham said in a statement.

As the District 24 senator, Buckingham represents Burnet, Blanco, and Llano counties as well as several others.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who makes the Senate committee assignments, also tapped Buckingham to serve on the Veterans Affairs and Border Security committee. Another big issue on which Buckingham campaigned was border security. Fort Hood, which is in her district, encompasses 340 square miles and is the only such post in the United States capable of stationing and training two armored divisions.

“Having the largest military post in the free world means it’s key that we’re on the Veterans Affairs and Border Security committee,” the senator added.

She is also on the Higher Education and Nominations committees.

“As a freshman senator, I feel humbled and blessed to have been given these important assignments, which will allow me to focus my attention and efforts more directly on many of the key issues facing Senate District 24,” Buckingham said.

Go to www.senate.texas.gov for more information on the Texas Senate and Buckingham.

