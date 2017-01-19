Crista Bromley hopes to return to city service in bid for Burnet mayor

CONNIE SWINNEY • STAFF WRITER

BURNET — Crista Bromley might have retired from city service, but she’s not finished serving the city of Burnet.

On Jan. 18, Bromley filed to run for mayor in the upcoming municipal election.

The filing period is Jan. 18-Feb. 17 for area city and school board elections. The election is May 6.

“I’ve been thinking about it for some time. I recently retired from the city, and I wanted to continue having some input with the city,” Bromley said. “There were a lot of projects I worked on when I worked for the city, but there are a lot of projects that are being worked on that I’d liked to see continued — several events that are going on — and I’d like to have a voice in that.”

Burnet Mayor Gary Wideman will not be seeking re-election.

“He has been a great mayor. He has termed out, so we will be getting a new mayor one way or the other,” Bromley said. “Really, I think there are a lot of qualified people. I would like to think I am one of those people.”

Should Bromley be elected, she will become the first female mayor of the municipality.

“The fact that I’m a woman is very interesting. I think it’s more important that I have a lot to offer the citizens of Burnet, and I’d like to have the opportunity to do that,” she said.

Bromley retired in December after 15 years with the city of Burnet. Before that, she worked in the private sector for 25 years.

She maintains certified public manager credentials from Texas State University.

Although she has notable experience in both the private and public arenas, she remains most proud of the values her family passed on to her.

“My mom and my dad and several members of my family have been key in preserving the history of Burnet and developing Burnet,” she said.

Her later father, Billie Joe Goble, served as mayor of Bertram. Her mother, Carole Ann Goble, is active in the Burnet County Historical Commission, the Burnet County Heritage Society, and at Fort Croghan Museum in Burnet.

“Three of her brothers worked for the city of Burnet at some time,” Bromley said of her mother. “We all have been raised and our parents instilled in us a keen sense of pride in our community and a keen sense of giving and serving the community.”

Bromley believes her experience would complement the duties of the leadership role she seeks.

“Some of the top issues are going to be economics, which I did help assist with the economic development of the city of Burnet and bringing in some of the newer businesses that you see in town,” Bromley said. “I think that continues to be high on most people’s list to make sure that we have controlled and successful development going forward.”

She also emphasized keeping pace with the needs of residents.

“I think infrastructure is another big issue, as far as water, wastewater, and electric infrastructure. The current council has been proactive in seeing that the city is building on those strengths,” she said. “I think the golf course is an asset to the city, and we need to continue building on that and other assets that will attract businesses.”

