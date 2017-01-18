Thief cuts locks, steals mail at Kingsland post office

FROM STAFF REPORTS

KINGSLAND — Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects accused of damaging property and breaking into two collection boxes at the U.S. Post Office in Kingsland, officials say.

U.S. postal inspectors launched an investigation into the Jan. 11 incident and have offered postal customers a way to determine if their mail was stolen.

Officials believe the incident happened sometime between 4:30 p.m. the day prior and 7 a.m. on the morning of the discovery at the facility, located in the 1900 block of RR 1431 in Kingsland.

Someone cut the locks on both boxes and might have emptied the contents, but lack of surveillance or contact from customers could make determining what was stolen challenging.

As a result of the incident, workers have upgraded the locking mechanism on the boxes to make it more difficult for thieves.

Customers who might have deposited mail in the boxes in the evening or overnight on Jan. 11 are asked to contact the U.S. postal inspector handling the investigation at (512) 342-1563.

