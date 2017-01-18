Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of Jan. 11-17, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 11-17, 2017 according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Carlos Martinez Barajas, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 11 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) for assault by contact-family violence. He was released Jan. 13 after posting a $500 bond.

Wendy Rene Cochran, 39, of Liberty Hill was arrested Jan. 11 by MFPD for driving while license is invalid. She was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Carlos Humberto Galindo, 53, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 11 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Melissa Garcia, 49, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 11 by a Burnet County constable (CONST) for capias pro fine-theft by check and issuance of a bad check. She was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Eduardo Carrera Martinez, 18, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 11 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD) for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was released the following day after posting a $15,000 bond.

Mikklo Isaac Martinez, 17, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 11 by MFPD for assault by contact-family violence and failure to appear. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Kimberly Kay Minor, 48, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 11 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) for driving while intoxicated. She was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Antonio Perez Jr., 22, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 11 by HBPD for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, failure to appear, and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Freddy Baldomera, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 12 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for surety surrender-driving while intoxicated, surety surrender-interfering with an emergency request for assistance, and surety surrender-assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Carlos Martinez Barajas, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 12 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Jessica Maria Flores, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 12 by MFPD for driving while license is invalid. She was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Kimberly Kay Minor, 48, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 12 by BPD for possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Chris Romero, 47, of Austin was arrested Jan. 12 by BCSO for failure to appear-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Matthew Dalton Sharrock, 29, of Weatherford was arrested Jan. 12 by MFPD for theft of property. He was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Tori Madison Stoltzman, 23, of Llano was arrested Jan. 12 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Jennifer Nichole Sutton, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 12 by LCSO for insufficient bond-credit/debit card abuse. No bond or release information was available.

Frank Henry Bell-Kelly, 33, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 13 by BPD for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint-exposing to serious bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Nathan Earl Burgess, 60, of Van Alstyne was arrested Jan. 13 by BCSO for illegal dumping. He was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Ferra Ann Cole, 24, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 13 by BCSO for assault causing bodily injury-family violence and injury to a child/elderly/disabled person. She was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Jonathan Kyle Gonzales, 25, of Llano was arrested Jan. 13 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, evading arrest/detention, and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. No bond or release information was available.

James Ned Johnson-Carney, 23, of Llano was arrested Jan. 13 by LCSO for violation of a promise to appear, expired registration, speeding, bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear/bail jumping, and possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Brandon Neil Krause, 27, of Spicewood was arrested Jan. 13 by MFPD for possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Holly Anne Martin, 28, of Spicewood was arrested Jan. 13 by BCSO for insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Lara Renae Martin-Riley, 48, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 13 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) for capias pro fine-expired registration. She was released the same day after paying a fine.

Christopher Allen Mullins, 32, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Jan. 13 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD) for possession of marijuana, possession/delivery of drug paraphernalia, speeding, driving while license is invalid, and failure to maintain financial responsibility. He was released the following day after posting a $2,659.40 bond.

Marvin Bishop Payne, 45, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 13 by LCSO for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. No bond or release information was available.

Dakota Waine Polk, 22, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 13 by BCSO for a commitment-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

George Thomas Schilling, 36, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 13 by BPD for theft and failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Benjamin Lee Summerlin, 40, of Spicewood was arrested Jan. 13 by BCSO for assault by contact-family violence. He was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Alan Keith Wallace, 25, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 13 by BPD for failure to maintain financial responsibility and possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Brenda Haynes Ward, 54, of Fort Worth was arrested Jan. 13 by BPD for public intoxication. She was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Francisco Roa Flores, 50, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 14 by GSPD for burglary of a building, terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury, and assault. No bond or release information was available.

Juan Luis Martinez, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 14 by MFPD for reckless driving. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Raul Mejia, 58, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 14 by MFPD for reckless driving. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Shay Pendergrass, 28, of Lockhart was arrested Jan. 14 by BCSO for an indictment-theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Guillermo Rosario-Mercado, 37, of Killeen was arrested Jan. 14 by BCSO for public intoxication. He was released after posting a $500 bond.

Garret Roderick Taylor, 25, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 14 by BPD for criminal mischief and criminal trespass. No bond or release information was available.

Dustin Jody Wright, 30, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 14 by BCSO for failure to appear-protective order. No bond or release information was available.

Jason Heath Martin, 47, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 15 by BPD for motion to revoke-attempt to commit burglary of a building. No bond or release information was available.

Serena Nicole Moncivias, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 15 by MFPD for minor in consumption. She was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.