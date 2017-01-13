Report: Post-wielding man attacks postal worker

CONNIE SWINNEY • STAFF WRITER

BLANCO — Authorities have arrested a Spring Branch man accused of attacking two people, including a postal worker, and threatening Blanco County deputies after the incident, according to a sheriff’s investigator.

On Jan. 10, deputies took 62-year-old Daniel Thomas Odell into custody in connection with a series of alleged assaults.

The incident was reported at about 11:30 a.m. that day near a string of mailboxes in the 100 block of Twin Sisters Drive just off RM 473.

“A contract letter carrier for the United States Postal Service reported that she had been assaulted by a man wielding a post,” according to Blanco County Sheriff’s Capt. Ben Ablon. “He had also damaged her vehicle.”

The 69-year-old postal worker was treated and released at the scene by Blanco County EMS.

The suspect is accused of then making his way to a residence in the 100 block of Twin Sisters Drive.

“At that location, he threatened the resident and damaged his vehicle as well,” Ablon stated.

Authorities conducted an investigation, which included collecting cell phone photos from one of the victims.

Investigators tracked the suspect to a residence a short distance from Twin Sisters Drive.

“The suspect refused to come out of the house, so the deputies forced entry and arrested him after he made threats to the deputies,” the report stated. “The investigator believed the public safety to be at risk and moved forward with making an arrest immediately.”

Odell was taken to the Blanco County Jail on three charges of aggravated assault with bonds totaling $100,000.

As of Jan. 13, he remained in custody.

Investigators are considering additional charges.

connie@thepicayune.com