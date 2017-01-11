Mingle with the Mayor at Marble Falls brewery

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — In summer and fall of 2016, Marble Falls Mayor John Packer held a series of Coffee with the Mayor events. Packer knew the morning times weren’t convenient for everyone, so he’s kicking off a second series of community gatherings — this time in the evenings.

The first Mingle with the Mayor is 5-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Save the World Brewing Co., 1510 Resource Parkway. The brewery is located on the north side of the city in the Marble Falls Business and Technology Park off U.S. 281.

The event is an opportunity for Marble Falls residents to meet Packer and discuss various topics and issues facing the city. In past Coffee with the Mayor events, several other city officials, including the city manager and the Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. executive director have attended.

It’s an opportunity for residents to have an informal gathering with the mayor in someplace other than city hall.

Call (830) 693-3615 for more information.

