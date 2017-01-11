Llano County Jail bookings for the period of Jan. 1-9, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Jan. 1-9, 2017, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Andrea Rene Allen, 30, was arrested Jan. 6 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) on a commitment order-fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. No bond or release information was available.

Joshua Kayde Amidon, 28, was arrested Jan. 5 by LCSO for burglary of a building. He was released the same day to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Ashley Ann Blackmon, 32, was arrested Jan. 1 by the Llano Police Department (LPD) for harassment. She was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Brittany Leann Breeden, 35, was arrested Jan. 4 by LCSO for public intoxication. She was released the same day to see a judge.

Joseph Antonio Calderon, 25, was arrested Jan. 4 by LCSO for driving while intoxicated, bond forfeiture-resisting arrest/search/or transport, and bond forfeiture-possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting an $80,000 bond.

Ryan Castrejana, 40, was arrested Jan. 8 by LCSO for an administrative release violation. No bond or release information was available.

Jonathan Kyle Gonzales, 25, was arrested Jan. 6 by LPD for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, evading arrest/detention, and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher Herman Gray, 27, was arrested Jan. 9 by LCSO for motion to revoke probation-driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $4,000 bond.

Benjamin Greene, 36, was arrested Jan. 2 by LCSO for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and displaying a fictitious license plate. No bond or release information was available.

Roy Lafitte Hardy III, 53, was arrested Jan. 4 by LCSO for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $15,000 bond.

Thomas Cameron Heyen, 28, was arrested Jan. 2 by LCSO for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain financial responsibility. He was released the following day to see a judge.

Thomas Cameron Heyen, 28, was arrested Jan. 8 by LCSO for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Jennifer Owen Johnson, 26, was arrested Jan. 4 by LPD for possession of a controlled substance. She was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Hilaree Ann Kapchinski, 34, was arrested Jan. 7 by LCSO for theft of property. She was released the following day after posting a $750 bond.

Carl Thomas Loudermilk Jr., 23, was arrested Jan. 2 by LCSO for failure to maintain a financial responsibility. He was released the following day after paying a fine.

Anthony Wayne Martinez, 41, was arrested Jan. 3 by LCSO for possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day after posting a $4,000 bond.

Mark Hamilton Miner, 31, was arrested Jan. 5 by LCSO for public intoxication. He was released the following day to see a judge.

Peggy Ann Rushing, 51, was arrested Jan. 5 by LCSO for assault by threat. She was released the following day to see a judge.

Krissy Love Swearingen, 38, was arrested Jan. 8 by LCSO for possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Tallulah Noonan Tanner, 18, was arrested Jan. 4 by LPD for possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and minor in possession. She was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Patricia Ann Vigil, 38, was arrested Jan. 5 by LCSO for driving while license is invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility. She was released the following day after posting a $1,250 bond and paying a fine.

Tiffany Nicole Wisdom, 28, was arrested Jan. 3 by LCSO for possession of a controlled substance. She was released the same day after posting an $8,500 bond.

Breanna Belle Wright, 20, was arrested Jan. 8 by LCSO for possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.