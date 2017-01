FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — City officials said gas crews will be installing new gas lines in the north part of Marble Falls on Thursday, Jan. 12.

ATMOS Energy will be installing the new line in the area of U.S. 281 near Bluebonnet and Northwood drives. According to the city of Marble Falls, “There will be noise and the smell of gas in the area during the installation.”

Call (830) 693-3615 for more information.

