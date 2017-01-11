Burnet police officer seriously injured in U.S. 281 collision

CONNIE SWINNEY • STAFF WRITER

MARBLE FALLS — A Burnet police officer is fighting to recover from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle collision Jan. 10 on U.S. 281, officials say.

The incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. at the junction of 281 and FM 1855 (Fairland Road) in Marble Falls. Authorities have withheld the name of the officer pending the arrival of family from out of town.

He is reportedly in stable condition awaiting surgery as of Jan. 11 in the intensive care unit at Seton Medical Center Williamson in Round Rock.

“He was in his personal vehicle when it happened. He was off-duty,” Burnet Police Chief Paul Nelson said. “Our first concern is for him and his daughter.”

The officer’s 10-year-old daughter was also in the Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving and suffered “minor” injuries, Nelson added. The girl was wearing her seat belt.

A report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, which is conducting the investigation, is pending.

However, initial reports indicate the Tahoe was on FM 1855 taking a left onto U.S. 281 when it collided with a pickup truck.

Since the incident occurred, the community has demonstrated an outpouring of support.

“Thank you to the community and all the people who are praying. We strongly believe in prayers. We know they work,” Nelson said. “It’s going to be a long road to recovery.”

On. Jan. 11, health care workers apparently postponed a planned surgery pending an upgrade of the officer’s condition.

“They’re trying to get other things stable before he goes into surgery,” Nelson said.

At the time of the collision, motorists experienced some delays as first responders worked the scene.

Nelson said witnessing the aftermath of such an incident hits close to home and could prove challenging for fellow officers.

“We’re a close-knit department. The guys he works with have to continue, and that’s very difficult,” Nelson said. “All these first responders showing up and seeing him in uniform — they’re used to assisting citizens, and now (an officer) was needing our help.

“We’re still going to be doing a job,” Nelson added. “The streets will still be covered, but we’ll be there for this officer and his family around the clock.”

connie@thepicayune.com