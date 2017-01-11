Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of Jan. 4-10, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 4-10, 2017 according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Joshua Amidon, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 4 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for burglary of a building. No bond or release information was available.

Kenneth Ray Atkison, 56, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 4 by BCSO for motion to adjudicate guilt-commitment. No bond or release information was available.

Seth Walker Bynum, 25, of Wimberley was arrested Jan. 4 by BCSO for SRA-theft of a firearm, SRA-credit/debit card abuse, and SRA-theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Vinson Thomas-Ward Cowan, 26, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 4 by BCSO on a bench warrant-criminal nonsupport. No bond or release information was available.

Denise Ann Davila, 36, of Potter County was arrested Jan. 4 by an out-of-county agency (OOC) on a hold. She was released the following day to OOC.

Anthony Kyle Frisbee, 32, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 4 by BCSO for driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Cecilia Goff Graham, 49, of Elgin was arrested Jan. 4 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) for driving while license is invalid. She was released Jan. 6 with credit for time served.

Christopher David Izell, 30, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 4 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) for bail jumping/failure to appear-driving while license is invalid and driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting an $8,000 bond.

Samuel Nix, 35, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 4 by BCSO for failure to appear-assault on a public servant. No bond or release information was available.

Oscar Rios-Abarka, 41, was arrested Jan. 4 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Armando Rivera-Avilez, 29, was arrested Jan. 4 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Krystal LeeAnn Strassburg, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 4 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) for driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana. She was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Luis Miguel Aguilar, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 5 by MFPD for driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Domingo Chavez-Perez, 39, was arrested Jan. 5 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Andrew Franklin Glimp, 30, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 5 by BCSO for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. No bond or release information was available.

Robert Lee Maugham Jr., 50, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 5 by GSPD for resisting arrest/search/or transport and public intoxication. He was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

William David Reynolds, 37, of Austin was arrested Jan. 5 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Sarah Elizabeth Schlegel, 28, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 5 by DPS for failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Veronica Diane Swinney, 26, of Houston was arrested Jan. 5 by BCSO for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Freddy Baldomero, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 6 by GSPD for assault causing bodily injury-family/household member and by ICE on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Aaron Wayne Deloach, 39, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 6 by BTPD for driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Kenneth Ray Hamilton, 33, of Granbury was arrested Jan. 6 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Daniel Patrick Hunter, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 6 by BCSO for fraudulent check. No bond or release information was available.

Sarah Elizabeth Schlegel, 28, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 6 by BCSO for driving while license is invalid and failure to appear. She was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Lacresha Michelle Alexander, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 7 by MFPD for making a false report to a police officer. She was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Antonio Enriquez, 40, of Austin was arrested Jan. 7 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Luis Gonzalez, 20, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 7 by BPD for possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Rene Gutierrez-Gutierrez, 39, of Austin was arrested Jan. 7 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Jan. 9 to ICE.

Austin Todd Ketchum, 22, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 7 by BCSO for burglary of a habitation and by DPS for resisting arrest/search/or transport. No bond or release information was available.

Paulino Luna Jr., 18, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 7 by BPD for possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Florinda Medina, 54, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 7 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD) for capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid and capias pro fine-violation of a promise to appear. He was released the following day after paying a fine.

Romeo Rich Raya, 18, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 7 by BPD for possession of marijuana and driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Kristefor Harold Croyle, 24, of Leander was arrested Jan. 8 by BPD for possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Mandy Renee McMeans, 35, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 8 by MFPD for violation of a bond/protective order, theft, and failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Luis Resendez-Labra, 34, of Austin was arrested Jan. 8 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Robert Vincent Biss, 25, of Wallis was arrested Jan. 9 by BCSO for assault causing bodily injury. He was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Derrick Scott Cooper, 33, of Mason was arrested Jan. 9 by BCSO for motion to revoke-forgery of a financial instrument. No bond or release information was available.

Pamela Rhea Harbin, 35, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Jan. 9 by BPD for driving while license is invalid. She was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Leighton Michael Murphy, 25, was arrested Jan. 9 by BCSO for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Terry Perkins, 31, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 9 by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) for unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, burglary of a habitation, criminal mischief, burglary of a building, theft of property, and a parole violation. No bond or release information was available.

Ashlee Marie Ribera, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 9 by BCSO for possession of marijuana. She was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Rafael Badillo-Zapata, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 10 by MFPD for driving while intoxicated and by ICE on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Jose Fernandez-Ortiz, 32, of Austin was arrested Jan. 10 by ICE on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Jacob Robert Kolb, 25, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 10 by BCSO for a commitment-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Ty Lee Whitfield, 35, of San Marcos was arrested Jan. 10 by BCSO for an indictment-burglary of a habitation and an indictment-unauthorized use of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.