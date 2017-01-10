Vandalism a setback to renovations at old Burnet Elementary

CONNIE SWINNEY • STAFF WRITER

BURNET — Vandals caused as much as $10,000 in damage to the old Burnet Elementary School, which is under renovation to be used by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

Officials reported the incident Jan. 9 on the grounds of the unoccupied building, 607 Vanderveer.

Suspects caused extensive damage to a 5,200-square-foot space that formerly served as a cafeteria/auditorium on campus.

“Someone apparently, over the weekend, had gotten into what appears to be an unsecured door,” Burnet Police Chief Paul Nelson said. “While they were inside, they put some paint and other stuff on the floors … and the walls … used fire extinguishers and pretty much tore up everything inside.”

Officials fear the vandals might have caused permanent damage on a newly restored stage.

“We were doing the finishing touches on it,” Burnet County Judge James Oakley said.

Crews were upgrading the space to outfit the building for the new Burnet County Extension Office, which is currently housed in the Burnet County Courthouse annex on Texas 29, as well as convert some classrooms into offices. The county has a lease agreement with Burnet Consolidated Independent School District for use of the building.

“It’s such an emotional letdown to experience this after the work that has gone into the building, especially the stage wood refinishing,” Oakley added.

Officials plan to move forward on repairing the damage and resuming the upgrades.

“While it is a setback, it is covered by our Texas Association of Counties insurance as that building is under a lease agreement with the schools,” Oakley said. “We’re waiting to hear back from the adjuster on the floors of the auditorium, which would appear to be permanently damaged.”

Burnet County officials are scheduled to host a tour of the facility Jan.18 for elected officials, department heads, and members of the school board.

“We’ll be in the midst of repairs from the vandalism,” Oakley said. “We’re going to continue the walk-through tour because it’s scheduled.”

Despite the damage, Oakley expressed encouragement over the future of the repurposed building, where he went to school as a child.

“I’m especially excited about the opportunity of using this building because I have fond memories of various activities in the auditorium,” he said. “We are excited to show off what we’ve done to that vintage building to modernize the office space and make it available for public use.”

Officials have proposed additional renovations to benefit other entities and projects in the future.

“Another phase that will soon be implemented will be utilization of the commercial kitchen for Meals on Wheels as well as a senior activity center that will utilize some other classrooms in an adjoining building,” Oakley said. “Burnet County will be looking at some security devices to guard against an incident like this in the future.”

In the meantime, the cleanup continues as authorities sift through clues.

“We’re going to be working with Hill Country Crime Stoppers, putting something out within the next 24 hours,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll get tips, find the suspects, and arrest them.”

Call Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477 or submit a tip online at hillcountryareacrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

