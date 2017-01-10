Thelma Irene Suggs, 94, of Kingsland died Jan. 5, 2017

Thelma Irene Suggs — better known as “Perky” to many as well as “Mimi” — peacefully moved to her forever home on the morning of Jan. 5, 2017, at her home in Kingsland.

She was born to Alice Lavon McKill (d. 1963) and William Alonzo Hunt (d. 1961) in Minot, North Dakota, on May 25, 1922. Thelma was the youngest of her siblings, Mary Eunice (1917-51) and William “Billy” Linn (1918-97).

Thelma grew up on a farm, eager to help her dad and enjoyed wearing coveralls and making ice cream from frozen well water! As her childhood family faced the challenges of the Great Depression, what they lacked in possessions was made up for in love and kindness.

Thelma met Vernon at church when she was 18. They started dating and were married on Dec. 31, 1940. They had three children: Vernon Martin “V.M.,” Lynn, and Gayle, all of whom survive her.

Thelma was an avid game player throughout her lifetime. Some of her favorites were Yahtzee, dominoes, and canasta. She even enjoyed playing Words With Friends on her iPad!

Thelma was gifted with an ability to sew, crochet, and smock, among other artistic skills. The gifts she made and shared continue to be a blessing to those who received them.

Thelma loved her family fiercely and took great pride in serving others. She was more humble than she knew, smarter than she thought, and more beautiful than she imagined. Though her family was a close second, Thelma’s most prized possession was her faith. She loved the Lord deeply and, unofficially, preached to whomever would listen.

In addition to many friends and church family, Thelma is survived by her three children, V.M. and wife Beverly of San Antonio, Ronald “Lynn” Suggs and wife Linda of Garden Ridge, and Alice “Gayle” Conger and husband Leo of Temple; grandchildren, Jessica Suggs, Jenevieve Zoch and husband Frank, all of San Antonio, Jason Suggs of Lompoc, California, Natalie Barrett and husband Joseph of Italy, Texas, and Zac Conger and wife Lisa, also of San Antonio; great-grandchildren, Michael Suggs, Peter, Sidney, and Jewel Zoch, and Levi Aaron Conger, all of San Antonio, and Tessa Quinn Barrett of Italy, Texas; step-great-grandchildren Jasmine, and Roxanne and Taylor Ng, all of San Antonio. Indeed a legacy that will keep her memory alive for generations to come.

The family would like to thank her church family, many friends, and neighbors who have loved her well throughout her years.

A funeral service was Jan. 7 at First Baptist Church in Kingsland with the Revs. Bubba Stahl and Dwight Reagan officiating. A graveside service followed at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park in Burnet County.

Pallbearers were Vernon Suggs Jr., Lynn Suggs, Russell Suggs, Dr. Leo Conger, Zac Conger, and the Rev. Joseph Barrett.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 900 Industrial Blvd. in Kingsland, (325) 388-6767. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.