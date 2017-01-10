Marble Falls hires former Travis County employee as fire marshal

SPECIAL TO DAILYTRIB.COM

MARBLE FALLS — City officials have chosen Thomas “Tommy” Crane as Marble Falls’ new fire marshal.

Crane has 29 years in the fire service with the past 15 years serving as the assistant chief of prevention for Travis County Emergency Service District No. 2 (Pflugerville Fire Department).

He retired from ESD No. 2 in January 2016 and “is excited to return to the fire service after a year of traveling with his wife, Sharon,” according to a statement by the city of Marble Falls.

“We are happy to have Tommy join our team. His experience in Pflugerville, which experienced significant growth during his tenure, will be a great value to the fire department and city,” Marble Falls Fire Rescue Chief Russell Sander said. “We feel Tommy is a great fit for the community.”

Crane participated in an extensive selection process that began with 21 applicants for the position.

He began his fire service career with the Taylor Fire Department after serving three years with the U.S. Army.

In 2001, Tommy went to work for Travis County ESD No. 2 as the captain over training and was promoted to the position of assistant chief of prevention. He has an associate’s degree in fire science from Austin Community College and holds master firefighter, fire inspector, and fire investigator certifications from the Texas Commission on Fire Protection.

He also holds a peace officer license with the state of Texas.

Crane starts work on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

editor@thepicayune.com