Horseshoe Bay Police Department, theater receive infrastructure grants

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HORSESHOE BAY — Two community entities will receive grant funding Jan. 11 toward upgrades and improvements of infrastructure, according to a statement by the Lower Colorado River Authority.

LCRA and Pedernales Electric Cooperative will present two Community Development Partnership Program grants on Jan. 11 to the Horseshoe Bay Police Department as well as the Hill Country Community Theater in Cottonwood Shores.

The police agency, 1 Community Drive in Horseshoe Bay, will receive $23,150 toward upgrades of the radio communication system.

The theater, 4003 RR 2147, will utilize an $8,650 grant for a new heating/air-conditioning equipment.

