Granite Shoals man in meth ring receives federal sentence

FROM STAFF REPORTS

AUSTIN — A Granite Shoals man along with several others at the center of a methamphetamine operation received a sentence in federal court for dealing the illicit drug, keeping a cache of weapons, and illegally distributing cash across the state, officials say.

On Nov. 22, U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel in Austin sentenced Aaron Gil Bravo, 41, to five years in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a controlled substance.

In February 2016, a federal grand jury had indicted Bravo along with 14 other people from across Texas for his role in a methamphetamine distribution enterprise.

The indictment and culminating arrests of Bravo and other suspects stemmed from an 18-month investigation by federal, state, and local agencies, including the Granite Shoals Police Department.

During the initial arrests, law enforcement agencies seized approximately 10 kilograms of meth; about $5,000 in U.S. currency; and eight firearms, including an SKS rifle with four magazines and ammunition.

Law enforcement officers also seized another 10 kilograms of the drug as well as an estimated $155,000 tied to the operation in different parts of the state.

The other suspects arrested are from Austin, Waco, and Alice.

Other arrests and federal charges related to Operation Dream Catcher took place in South and East Texas.

The remaining defendants received the following sentences:

• Osiel Bautista — 235 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth and one count of money laundering;

• Luis Loza — 235 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth and one count of money laundering;

• Alberto Munoz — 121 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth;

• Raul Vellejo — 108 months in federal prison followed by five years supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth;

• Adan Martinez — 87 months in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth;

• Marty Lopez — 151 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth;

• Rickey Lincoln — 60 months in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth;

• Jesus Vallejo — 87 months in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth;

• Pedro Gomez — 84 months in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth;

• Eric Manning — 87 months in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth;

• Eden Gonzalez — 57 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth;

• Antonio Tavera Vera — 57 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth;

• Samuel Chavez — 21 months in federal prison followed by one year of supervised release for misprision of a felony.

