Miyoko Ikehara Kirk, 85, of Kingsland died Jan. 3, 2017

Miyoko Ikehara Kirk, 85, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away at home in the loving arms of her family on Jan. 3, 2017. Miyoko was the first daughter of Seisho and Kame (Chinen) Ikehara. She was born Sept. 28, 1931, on Kumejima Okinawa, Japan.

Miyoko’s joy in life was taking care of her family.

She is survived by her sons, Ken Kirk and wife Tess of Georgetown and Mike Kirk and wife Maria of Austin; daughter, Margaret King and husband Ray of Austin; eight grandchildren, David, Neil, Sean, Chris, Dustin, Jessica, Richard, and Tyler; and eight great-grandchildren. Miyoko is also survived by three sisters and five brothers, all of Okinawa.

Miyoko was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Charles E. Kirk, and three brothers.

A service is 2 p.m. Jan. 7 at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Inurnment will follow at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park in Burnet County.

