Convicted drug dealer seeks new life in Granite Shoals after commuted sentence

BASTROP — Convicted drug dealer Larry Dwayne Hill said he has a plan to live a different life when he gets out of federal prison.

Hill is among more than two dozen people in Central Texas who were either pardoned or had their sentences commuted by outgoing President Barack Obama.

“I just know they have no reason to be looking for me anymore,” said Hill in a phone interview Jan. 5 from the Federal Correctional Institution in Bastrop.

The former Granite Shoals resident — now 42 years old — was facing a 2027 release date, but with a commuted sentence, he is scheduled to be released sometime in 2018.

“Before I get out, I’ve got to do that nine months of a residential drug-treatment program. I’ve got to go to a halfway house,” he said. “That will be a bunch of extra tools, but mainly after all this time of contemplating and thinking about everything, and I’m older now, so I can definitely see where (drug dealing is) not worth it.”

Before his life of crime started, Hill had worked in a family car dealership business.

He became addicted to methamphetamine, which eventually evolved into trafficking narcotics.

“Basically, it was just to support my use,” he said.

About the drug that landed him in prison, Hill said, “It’s bad.”

Despite his apparent revelation about the dangers of illicit drugs, one member of law enforcement connected to Hill’s federal conviction on methamphetamine and weapons charges has a negative view of the man’s early release.

“We asked the FBI to assist (in the investigation) because this guy was a long-term criminal,” said Burnet County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Dwight Hardin. “The judicial system and the state system were just constantly letting him out.”

Hardin served on the 33rd Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET), which initially handled Hill’s cases.

He believes local law enforcement could face a challenge when Hill “falls back into his dope-dealing enterprises.”

“We worked for a number of years on him. He was sentenced to that amount of time for a reason: the amount of dope he was dealing, his criminal record, and the fact that he also had guns,” Hardin said. “We see it all the time in the state system. There’s parole, they get out, and then, a lot of times, they go right back. But in the meantime, they’re creating mayhem while they’re out.”

From Hill’s perspective, the time he served has set him on a new path.

“I was self-taught in here,” he said of his job training while incarcerated. “I have eight years’ experience working on … systems applications and data processing, so I’m pretty proficient in all of that and, of course, (Microsoft) Excel and Word.”

He believes he can apply his new skills to a job in inventory, shipping, and quality control.

“Considering that I really didn’t plan on getting out until I was 51, I thought I was going to have to do 19 years, so that’s the big swing right there,” he said.

Upon his release, Hill will begin serving five years’ probation.

He said he plans to move back to Granite Shoals, where he has family contacts.

“I’ll have a place to go right away,” he said.

Hardin, on the other hand, maintained a hardline view on Hill’s impending return to the Highland Lakes.

“I’m not one of these who believes that they can be rehabilitated,” Hardin said. “The streets are safer with people like him in prison.”

