William L. Byles, 83, of East Moline, Illinois, died Jan. 2, 2017

William L. Byles, 83, of East Moline, Illinois, passed away Jan. 2, 2017, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Jan. 7 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in East Moline. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Gardens with military honors conducted by the East Moline American Legion Post 227.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Jan. 6 at the church. Memorials may be made to the family.

Bill was born on May 1, 1933, in Savanna, Illinois, to Willie and Dorothy (Walker) Byles. He married Doris Moore on Jan. 4, 1955. She preceded him in death on Dec. 27, 1985. He married Doris Zentz on May 2, 1987, at St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Bill retired from John Deere Harvester as a combine repairman in 1988. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He was an active member of St. John’s church and served as an elder. He served on the board for Deere Harvester Credit Union from 1972-1988. He enjoyed fishing and was a great family man.

Survivors include his wife, Doris; daughter, Kimmila (Ken) Nelson of LeClaire, Iowa; stepdaughters, Deana White of Laughlin, Nevada, Patti (Steve) Rea of Silvis, Illinois, and Jeri (Jerry) Clark of Moline, Illinois; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Bucher; 19 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and sister, Sharon Snyder of Moline.

In addition to his wife Doris, he was preceded in death by his son, William, and a granddaughter.

