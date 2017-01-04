Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 28, 2016-Jan. 3, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 28, 2016–Jan. 3, 2017, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Mario Borja, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 28 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and no driver’s license. He was released the same day after posting an $8,000 bond.

Heath Lee Bradley, 48, of Del Rio was arrested Dec. 28 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD) on a warrant-unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. No bond or release information was available.

Cory Vonn Broderick, 37, of Leander was arrested Dec. 28 by the Burnet County Precinct 2 constable (CONST2) for theft of service by check. He was released the same day to an outside agency.

Felipe Carrizal-Ramos, 47, of Austin was arrested Dec. 28 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Robert Ernest Deason, 64, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 28 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD) for possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Timothy Allen Eckerman, 34, of Copperas Cove was arrested Dec. 28 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on a bench warrant-intoxication manslaughter. No bond or release information was available.

Cody Wehe Mezger, 20, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 28 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) for driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day to an outside agency.

Jered Lee Mobley, 35, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 28 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) for public intoxication. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Mitchell Patrick Stewart, 20, of Austin was arrested Dec. 28 by BPD for possession of a dangerous drug and possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Josh Talamantez-Rodriguez, 17, of Austin was arrested Dec. 28 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Lexas Launa Bishop, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 29 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) for theft of property. She was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Jose Alejandro Canchola, 18, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Dec. 29 by BCSO for possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Brandon Castillo, 20, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 29 by BPD for driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Ashley Nicole Najar, 30, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 29 by BCSO for burglary of a building. She was released Dec. 31 after posting an $8,000 bond.

Elizabeth Diaz, 37, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 30 by MFPD for driving while license is invalid, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Paul Wayne Dunlap, 29, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 30 by BPD for indecency with a child. He was released the following day after posting a $50,000 bond.

Don Morris Farmer, 68, of Austin was arrested Dec. 30 by BPD for driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Robert Smith Haese, 63, of Meadowlakes was arrested Dec. 30 by BCSO for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond

Willie Daniel Jones Jr., 23, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 30 by HBPD for failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Carlos Cervantes-Mentado, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 31 by GSPD for a prohibited substance in a correctional facility and public intoxication. He was released Jan. 2 after posting an $8,000 bond.

Benjamin Jenkins Koby, 29, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 31 by MFPD for theft of property and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Betty Jean Kuykendall, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 31 by GSPD for no driver’s license. She was released the following day after posting a $250 bond.

Pablo Ocampo-Canseco, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 31 by GSPD for no driver’s license. He was released Jan. 2 after posting a $500 bond.

Randall L. Sisk, 58, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 31 by BCSO for driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Christopher David Bowden, 36, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 1 by BPD for driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

James Wayne Burnley, 29, of Missouri City was arrested Jan. 1 by CSPD for driving while intoxicated with a child under 15. He was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Romulo Godinez-Perez, 50, was arrested Jan. 1 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Jan. 3 to ICE.

Donald Ray Holcombe, 21, of Goldthwaite was arrested Jan. 1 by BPD for delivery of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon in a weapons-free zone. He was released Jan. 3 after posting a $10,000 bond.

Kirk Daniel Hullum, 32, of Austin was arrested Jan. 1 by BCSO for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony. No bond or release information was available.

Lee Ann Porter, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 1 by MFPD for forgery of a financial instrument-elderly, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, and theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Chad Michael Simons, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 1 by MFPD for theft of property, capias pro fine-speeding, capias pro fine-defective tail lamps, capias pro fine-expired license plate/registration, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, forgery of a financial instrument-elderly, and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. No bond or release information was available.

Sterling James Teall, 26, of Austin was arrested Jan. 1 by BCSO for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony. No bond or release information was available.

Stephanie Templet Allen, 45, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 2 by BPD on a parole hold and for theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Tanya Shanell Allen, 25, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Jan. 2 by MFPD for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, resisting arrest/search/or transport, and theft of property. She was released the following day after posting an $11,500 bond.

Callista Shantel Carlson, 36, of Austin was arrested Jan. 2 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for no valid inspection certificate, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana. She was released the following day after posting a $23,000 bond.

Evelio Mosqueda-Ramos, 28, of Austin was arrested Jan. 2 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Dixon Nyongesa Njibwakale, 27, of Killeen was arrested Jan. 2 by BPD for unauthorized use of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Oscar Daniel Perez, 19, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 2 by BCSO for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Tisha Marie Sawl, 28, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 2 by BCSO on a warrant-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Fred Soliz, 52, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 2 by BCSO for motion to adjudicate-driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting bond.

Ayla Mary Vidaure, 21, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 2 by BCSO for aggravated assault of a date/family/household member. No bond or release information was available.

Heather Floyd, 35, of Liberty Hill was arrested Jan. 3 by BCSO on a bench warrant-hold. No bond or release information was available.

Marvin Miranda-Santos, 20, of Austin was arrested Jan. 3 by ICE on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Coquetia Elaine Morgan, 25, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 3 by BCSO on a bench warrant-hold. No bond or release information was available.

Yvonne Antoinette Shelby, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 3 by MFPD for assault causing bodily injury-family violence and resisting arrest/search/or transport. She was released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Francisco Palmas Solarzano, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 3 by BCSO for theft of property by check, theft of property, and issuance of a bad check. No bond or release information was available.

Victor Zanella-Villanueva, 36, of Austin was arrested Jan. 3 by ICE on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.