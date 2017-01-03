Troy Milton Copeland, 47, of Burnet died Dec. 29, 2016

Troy Milton Copeland was born Feb. 13, 1969, in Georgetown, Texas. He departed this life on Dec. 29, 2016, at his home in Burnet, Texas, at the age of 47.

Troy leaves behind his family and a host of friends to cherish his memory, including his precious sons, Dobbin Antonio and Jacob Jose; mother, Darlene and husband LeeRoy Champlin; father, Bill Copeland and wife Roxanne; brother, David Copeland and partner Rick Thorman; stepbrother, Chris Griffin; nephew, Creighton Copeland; nieces, Evie and Gwyneth Thorman; grandmother Anna Lou Holder; grandfather “Papa” Dodson; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Troy also leaves behind his trio of basset hounds, Buddy, Fanny, and Flappy, as well as many other pets.

He was preceded in death by grandparents Bud and Ella Copeland and Pryor Holder, and aunts Shirley Batler and Darnell Martin.

Those who knew Troy know he lived his life with passion and was successful in his many business adventures: real estate, antiques, and the floral shop.

Troy never met a stranger who did not become a friend. He loved spending time with family and friends and entertaining, opening his house to many. He was a friendly, familiar face to the community of Kingsland.

Troy will be missed but never forgotten. He left an imprint on the hearts and in the lives of those who knew and loved him.

A celebration of life service is 2 p.m. Jan. 2 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 900 Industrial Blvd. in Kingsland, (325) 388-6767, with Sandy Everett officiating.

For Troy’s love and passion of flowers and plants, arrangements may be sent to the funeral home for the service.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.