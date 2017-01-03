Paula Earlene Rodriguez, 64, of Granite Shoals died Dec. 31, 2016

Paula Earlene Rodriguez passed away Dec. 31, 2016, in Granite Shoals, Texas, at the age of 64. She was born Aug. 21, 1952, to Richard Earl Hamilton and Dorothy Lorene Henry-Hamilton in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

Throughout her younger life, she lived in multiple locations. She always dreamed of moving to Texas and finding a cowboy. She made it to Texas and found a good Christian man instead. They married in 1991. Between the two of them, they had five children.

Paula loved working with our special friends within the community. She was on the board for Oak Haven Ministries and regularly participated in their roundup for Jesus held once a month in Kingsland. She also loved to sing to the Lord. She sang at her home, church, Cross and Spurs Cowboy Church, the country chapel in Tow, and the Burnet County Cowboy Church in Bertram. She loved the Lord and her family.

Paula was preceded in death by her grandmother Anna Hamilton; father, Richard Hamilton; sister Charlotte Hamilton; niece Teresa Hamilton; brother William Hamilton; and daughter Heather Rodriguez.

Paula is survived by her mother, Dorothy Hamilton; husband, Ness Rodriguez; daughters Jennifer Baggett and husband Larry, Wendi Rodriguez, and Nikki Wilde and husband Mike; son, Jody Rodriguez; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, close family members, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oak Haven Ministries, 1218 CR 132B, Kingsland, TX 78639.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Jan. 5 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 900 Industrial Blvd. in Kingsland, (325) 388-6767. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Jan. 6 at Cross and Spurs Cowboy Church, 100 Lillian Dean Drive in Buchanan Dam, with interment to follow at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park in Burnet County. Officiating the service will be Pastors Ken Barington, Johnny Sawyer, and Glen Hickman, and the Rev. Joannie Jackson.

Pallbearers are Larry Baggett, Jody Rodriguez, Gregg North, Francis Carrier, Benny Gibbs, and Albert Ford. Honorary pallbearers are Donald McCon, Charles Wells, Richard Henry, and Richard Hamilton.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.