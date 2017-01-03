Lee Gilbert Waller, 89, of Horseshoe Bay died Dec. 30, 2016

Lee Gilbert Waller passed away peacefully at home in Horseshoe Bay and surrounded by his loving family on Dec. 30, 2016. He was 89 years old.

He was born in Draw, Texas, on July, 11, 1927, to Ola Gladys Frances and Christopher Columbus Waller, the fourth of eight children. He was a fourth-generation Texan, and his family was among the earliest settlers of Lynn County, helping organize the first schools, banks, and churches in Draw and Tahoka.

Lee served in the Army at the end of World War II, spending several years in camps in North Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. He married Rebecca Edith Meneley on Aug. 20, 1949. Lee studied at Del Mar College in Corpus Christi and completed his degree in education from Texas State University in 1977. He taught at Austin Community College from 1972 until his retirement in 1989.

He had many interests. He loved to build and repair things, everything from fixing clocks to building entire additions to houses, crafting furniture, gazebos, and handcrafts such as stained glass. He was a master welder. He was a classic farm boy who grew up in cotton country, and learned how to do everything. He was more than a handyman; he was a master of many skills, which he shared with family and friends, helping all who asked.

Recently, Lee visited the old family homestead, a cotton farm several miles from Tahoka close to the tiny community of Draw. Many of the early ancestors of the Waller family are buried in the Methodist church cemetery in Draw, and Lee’s name is there on the military memorial stone. In the city of Tahoka, his grandfather’s name, William Alexander Waller, is carved on the cornerstone of the Lynn County Courthouse as one of the first county commissioners.

Even into his later years, Lee remained lean and strong, just as he was when he was a youth on the farm. The love of his life, Rebecca Meneley, was a farm girl but grew up in the more verdant South Texas town of Gonzalez compared to the Panhandle plains landscape of Lee’s upbringing. Although never actually farmers, Lee and Rebecca maintained their passion for growing things and nurturing animals and created a loving family life.

Their children maintain fond memories of such things as their donkeys, Jenny and Dulce, and summers spent waterskiing on Lake LBJ with Lee at the helm of the ski boat. They were devoted to their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and developed and nurtured lifelong relationships with each one. Both Lee and Rebecca embraced their children’s spouses and families and created an environment of a close, extended family.

He was preceded in death by his spouse of 65 years, Rebecca, and granddaughter Virginia Norris.

He is survived by his daughters, Margaret Russell (Gary) of Bryan, Rebecca Taylor (Howard) of San Angelo, and Emily Smith (Randy) of Horseshoe Bay; son Lee Waller Jr. (Priscilla) of Corpus Christi; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Visitation is 1 p.m. Jan. 4 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 900 Industrial Blvd. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. A service will follow at 2 p.m. Email wwhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences or for more information.

The family wishes to especially thank Scott & White Hospice for its exceptional care and support of Lee and the family. Memorials may be sent to the charity of your choice.