Bill Junior Smith, 75, of Burnet died Dec. 26, 2016

Bill Junior Smith, 75, of Burnet, Texas, passed away Dec. 26, 2016. He was born to Carroll E. and Bonnie Bernice (Parks) Smith on Aug. 15, 1941, in San Angelo, Texas.

After proudly serving in the U.S. Air Force, Bill was a commercial construction contractor. He retired to the Texas Hill Country and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Bill is survived by his wife, Mae of Burnet; sons, Kevin Smith and wife Jeanine of Kempner, Todd Smith and wife Lynn of Aledo, Greg Smith and wife Shelly of Spring Branch, Garry Smith and wife Teana of Temple, Robert Pease and wife Vicki of Greenville, Leo Pease Jr and wife Pennie of Greenville, Terry Pease, and Gerald Coones of Burnet; 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Peggy Ragsdale and husband Al of Bryan and Virginia Howel of Midland; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Walter and Chuck Smith.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Dec. 28 at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Dec. 29 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Board Church Cemetery, 2870 CR 304 in Comanche, with Masonic honors by Kingsland Masonic Lodge #1424 and military honors by the Highland Lakes Honor Guard. The Rev. Robert Billingslea will officiate.

Go to putnamcares.com to sign an online guest register.