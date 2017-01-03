BCSO: Bertram burglary suspects barricade themselves in bathroom

DANIEL CLIFTON • EDITOR

BERTRAM — Two Austin men are in custody and each charged with a felony after authorities say they broke into a Bertram-area home on New Year’s Day and barricaded themselves in a bathroom when Burnet County deputies arrived.

One of the men in the bathroom was armed, according to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO Capt. Ricky Bindseil said homeowners of a residence in the 100 block of CR 210A outside of Bertram returned home Jan. 1 and discovered someone had broken into their house.

“When they realized their house had been broken into, they checked the front door and noticed an assault rifle on the floor,” Bindseil said.

The homeowners contacted the sheriff’s office, and dispatchers sent deputies to the residence at about 11:30 a.m. As the deputies searched the house to make sure it was safe, they found two suspects barricaded in a bathroom, Bindseil said.

“One of the suspects was armed,” the captain said, “but he complied with the deputies’ orders.”

Both men were taken into custody. Authorities charged Sterling James Teall, 26, and Kirk Daniel Hullum, 32, with burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony, a first-degree felony that is punishable by up to 99 years in prison.

The men were booked into the Burnet County Jail, where there are being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond each. Both suspects have Austin addresses.

Bindseil said deputies are still investigating the crime.

“It’s fortunate that the homeowners weren’t home when the two men broke in because we don’t know at this time what their actual intent was,” the captain said.

Residents who suspect someone has broken into their home should contact law enforcement to investigate and ensure the house is safe.

