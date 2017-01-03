Ann Melvin Drake, 77, of Kingsland died Dec. 16, 2016

Ann Melvin Drake, 77, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away Dec. 16, 2016. She was born to Charles and Hope (Melvin) Turbill on Dec. 6, 1939, in Milo, Maine.

Ann enjoyed crocheting, crosswords, cooking, and taking care of kids and grandkids. She was a member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Marble Falls, Texas.

She is survived by her husband, Floyd of Kingsland; daughters, Patti McClain and husband Tim of Kingsland and Kathy Binder and husband Randy of Llano; son, Gordon Drake and wife Martha of San Antonio; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sister Patty Gray of Bangor, Maine.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Fran Aucoin and Jane Belyea.

A memorial service is 11 a.m. Jan. 7 at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 201 RR 1431 East in Marble Falls, with the Rev. John Brantley officiating.

Memorials may be given to the Blazing Star Masonic Lodge, 319 Ave. G, Marble Falls, TX 78654.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to sign an online guest register.