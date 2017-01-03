Categorized | Obituaries

Alan L. Simpson, 64, of Kingsland died Dec. 29, 2016

Posted on 03 January 2017. Tags:

Alan L. Simpson of Kingsland, Texas, passed away Dec. 29, 2016. He was born Oct. 10, 1952, to Timothy S. Simpson Jr. and Lois Simpson.

He is survived by his sister, Jeanne Everton, her  husband, Tony, and their son, Jim; brother Timothy S. Simpson III, his wife, Patricia, and their children, Timothy and Kathryn; and brother Robert Simpson and his children Amber, Travis, and Michael.

Visitation is 5-8:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South in San Antonio. A funeral service is 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at the chapel. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.


Leave a Reply

 

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

GOT NEWS?

830-693-7152

Call the Tip Line.


marketplace marketplace

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

KBEY 103.9 Radio Picayune

KBEY 103.9 FM Texas Best Country

Listen to KBEY-FM Now

This week in The Picayune