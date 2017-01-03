Alan L. Simpson, 64, of Kingsland died Dec. 29, 2016

Alan L. Simpson of Kingsland, Texas, passed away Dec. 29, 2016. He was born Oct. 10, 1952, to Timothy S. Simpson Jr. and Lois Simpson.

He is survived by his sister, Jeanne Everton, her husband, Tony, and their son, Jim; brother Timothy S. Simpson III, his wife, Patricia, and their children, Timothy and Kathryn; and brother Robert Simpson and his children Amber, Travis, and Michael.

Visitation is 5-8:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South in San Antonio. A funeral service is 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at the chapel. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.