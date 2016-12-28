Public invited to swearing-ins for elected county officials

CONNIE SWINNEY • STAFF WRITER

LLANO — Officials in Llano and Burnet counties will welcome a few new faces, along with some familiar ones, during the ceremonial administration of the oaths of office. The public is invited.

For elected officials in Llano County, the event starts at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, in the second-floor courtroom of the Llano County Courthouse, 801 Ford St. in Llano.

The Burnet County swearing-in ceremony is 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, in the second-floor courtroom at the Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet.

“When you’re a local elected official on New Year’s Day, every two years means an opportunity to be part of the swearing-in ceremony,” Burnet County Judge James Oakley said. “It’s a great way to start the day before you get into the New Year’s Day football games and black-eyed peas.”

Burnet County will seat two new commissioners as well as a new sheriff and a newly appointed constable.

The following is a list of elected officials who are expected to participate in the ceremony:

Allan Garrett, 33rd/424th judicial district judge

Sonny McAfee, 33rd/424th district attorney

Eddie Arredondo, county attorney

Sheri Frazier, tax assessor collector

Jim Luther Jr., Precinct 1 commissioner (newly elected)

(newly elected) Billy Wall, Precinct 3 commissioner (newly elected)

Roxanne Nelson, justice of the peace Precinct 1 (newly elected)

Debbie Bindseil, justice of the peace, Precinct 4 (newly elected)

Constables Leslie Ray (newly elected, Precinct 1), Garry Adams (Precinct 2), Jimmy Ballard (Precinct 3), and Missy Bindseil (appointed, Precinct 4)

In Llano County, Llano County Judge Mary Cunningham will swear in several incumbents and welcome newly elected officials.

“I think it’s important because it lets the people come and witness the transition in our government on a local level,” Cunningham said. “The way America is set up, it’s a peaceful transfer and transition from one government to the next, so this is just our little part of making that happen.”

The following is a list of Llano County elected officials:

Allan Garrett, 33rd/424th judicial district judge

Rebecca Lane, county attorney

Bill Blackburn, sheriff

Kris Fogelberg, tax assessor collector (newly elected)

John Ables, county surveyor (newly elected)

Peter Jones, Precinct 1 commissioner

Mike Sandoval, Precinct 3 commissioner (newly elected)

Constables Gary Olfers (Precinct 1), Richard Harris (Precinct 2, newly elected), Bill Edwards (Precinct 3), and Joe Simpson (Precinct 4)

Officials in both counties will meet and greet the public following the ceremonies, and refreshments will be served.

“Administering the oath of office, it’s something we’re statutorily required to do, but it’s also part of the welcoming process to start off our newly elected officials,” Oakley said. “I look forward to working with them.”

Cunningham added, “We’re looking forward to it, and we hope to have some citizens come and be a part of this.”

