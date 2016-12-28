Marble Falls getting parks in shape as residents enjoy warm weather

JENNIFER FIERRO • STAFF WRITER

MARBLE FALLS — Residents aren’t the only ones taking advantage of the warm weather in late December at city parks in Marble Falls.

Amid children cavorting on playscapes, couples enjoying picnics, and boaters launching from docks, the parks and recreation department staff is busy with renovations, including improvements to the parks’ irrigation system, repairs to the beach volleyball court at Johnson Park, and more.

Parks Superintendent Lewis Fincher said dirt is being moved or flattened to smooth out walkways at each park with the concern that holes could make people lose their footing.

“We’re going to put rocks on top of the soil to keep erosion from happening,” staff member James Kennedy said.

In addition, department staff are studying trees in Johnson and Westside parks to ensure they are growing properly and are healthy.

Westside Park is also home to the city’s nine-hole disc golf course and Westside Park Community Hall.

After heavy rain fell on the city in late November, workers were scrambling to return the course to playing order.

“We recovered all the baskets, and we still have concrete work on some of the launch points,” Lewis said. “It’s playable. (Golfers) have been playing on it for awhile.”

Maintenance technician Brian Murphy is installing new soundboards in the Westside hall to absorb echoes from conversations, chairs moving, and other loud noises at gatherings.

Murphy spent a day constructing eight boards using sound-absorbing cloth.

“We’ll put two on each wall to absorb some of the sound,” he said. “It’ll help out.”

