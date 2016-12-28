Llano County Jail bookings for the period of Dec. 20-26, 2016

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Dec. 20-26, 2016, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Robert Perry Anderson, 51, of Seminole was arrested Dec. 25 by the Llano Police Department (LPD) for possession of a controlled substance. He was released the same day after posting a $7,500 bond.

John Cody Bush, 32, of Llano was arrested Dec. 22 by LPD for assault of a family/household member. No bond or release information was available.

Shawna Michelle Caruso, 32, of Tow was arrested Dec. 26 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

Cody Ray Caskey, 33, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 22 by LCSO for burglary of a building, forgery of a financial instrument, and a parole violation. No bond or release information was available.

Hilario Dominguez-Becerra, 38, of New Braunfels was arrested Dec. 25 by the Sunrise Beach Police Department (SBPD) for driving while intoxicated with a child under 15. He was released the same day after posting a $15,000 bond.

Patricia Ann Farmer, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 25 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license is invalid. She was released the same day to see the justice of the peace.

Martha Escobedo Garcia, 52, of Brady was arrested Dec. 25 by LPD for possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Paul Wayne Hale, 59, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 26 by LCSO for driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Duane Walter Hastrich, 34, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Dec. 21 by LCSO for failure to appear-driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $4,500 bond.

Robert Howard, 38, of Austin was arrested Dec. 23 by LCSO for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Byron Lee, 27, of Round Rock was arrested Dec. 23 by LCSO for possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Elizabeth Nicole Martinez, 20, of Llano was arrested Dec. 22 by LPD for abandoning/endangering a child-criminal negligence. She was released Dec. 23 after posting a $5,000 bond.

Maggie Erin Romine, 45, of Austin was arrested Dec. 21 by LCSO for failure to appear-abandoning/endangering a child-criminal negligence. No bond or release information was available.

Anastacia Dawn Smith, 35, of Llano was arrested Dec. 22 by LPD for theft by check. She was released the same day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Eddie Carel Smith, 60, of Llano was arrested Dec. 22 by LCSO for public intoxication. He was released the following day to see a judge.

Mark Christian Sobiech, 51, of Spicewood was arrested Dec. 25 by LPD for possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear/bail jumping, and an expired operator’s license. No bond or release information was available.

Rogelio Soto, 47, of Austin was arrested Dec. 20 by LCSO for theft of service. He was released the following day after posting a $15,000 bond.

Randy Paul Williams, 31, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 21 by LCSO for public intoxication. He was released the same day to see a justice of the peace.

Anthony Moreno Witcher, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 23 by LCSO for obstruction/retaliation, failure to identify as a fugitive, failure to appear-possession of marijuana, and driving without a license. No bond or release information was available.

Briana Kay Woolsey, 33, of Cherokee was arrested Dec. 26 by LCSO for public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.