Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of Dec. 20-27, 2016

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 20-27, 2016, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

William Ray Bell, 49, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 20 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) for assault on a family member. He was released the following day after posting a $7,500 bond.

Tammy Irene Childers, 46, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 20 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) for driving while license is invalid. She was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Brandon Lee Pelfrey, 24, of Leander was arrested Dec. 20 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for no driver’s license when unlicensed. He was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Rodrigo Rivera, 28, of Austin was arrested Dec. 20 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for surety surrender-driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting bond.

John Albert Cammack, 24, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 21 by DPS for violation of an occupational driver’s license. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Juana Garcia-Cortes, 22, of Austin was arrested Dec. 21 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration detainer. She was released the following day to ICE.

Antonio Hernandez-Angeles, 40, of Austin was arrested Dec. 21 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Richard Lerma, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 21 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and evading arrest/detention. No bond or release information was available.

Marco Elias Martin-Ventura, 19, of Austin was arrested Dec. 21 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Florentino Martinez-Reyes, 29, of Austin was arrested Dec. 21 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Bonifacio Mixtega-Gonzalez, 29, of Austin was arrested Dec. 21 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Jose Mondragon-Olivares, 22, was arrested Dec. 21 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Michael Travis Curtis O’Connor, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 21 by DPS for driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Gabino Perez-Hilario, 24, was arrested Dec. 21 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Ramon Pozos-Pozos, 22 was arrested Dec. 21 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Victor Quezado-Delgado, 39, of Austin was arrested Dec. 21 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Miguel Angel Rivera-Ramirez, 52, of Austin was arrested Dec. 21 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Fortino Miguel Salazar, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 21 by MFPD for possession of drug paraphernalia and open container-passenger. He was released Dec. 23 on personal recognizance.

Alfredo Vallarino-Villegas, 32, was arrested Dec. 21 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Jessica Lauren Villegas, 28, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 21 by BPD for failure to appear-resisting arrest/search/or transport. No bond or release information was available.

Edwin Lee Walker, 46, of Llano was arrested Dec. 21 by BCSO for failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear, and no driver’s license. No bond or release information was available.

Leon Justin Walker, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 21 by MFPD for capias pro fine-speeding, wrong/fictitious/altered/obscured insignia, displaying wrong license plate, capias pro fine-violation of a promise to appear, and capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Eric Swayne Daigle, 58, of Austin was arrested Dec. 22 by MFPD for a parole violation. No bond or release information was available.

Lorrie Ann Martinez, 40, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 22 by MFPD for driving while license is invalid, no valid inspection certificate, violation of a promise to appear, and fraudulent destruction/removal/concealment of writing. She was released the following day after posting a $4,500 bond.

Jessica Lauren Villegas, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 22 by BCSO for public intoxication and failure to appear. She was released the same day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Matthew Allen Whitley, 37, of Georgetown was arrested Dec. 22 by BCSO for possession of a controlled substance. He was released Dec. 27 to an outside agency.

Jesse Nandin Castillo Jr., 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 23 by BCSO for driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Karson Lee Dollar, 17, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 23 by BPD for aggravated assault of a date/family/household member. No bond or release information was available.

Kevin Ray Huddleston, 22, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 23 by BCSO for public intoxication. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Sean Christopher Jimenez, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 23 by MFPD for cruelty to non-livestock animals. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Juan Carlos Sanchez, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 23 by BCSO for a sex offender’s duty to register. No bond or release information was available.

Bryan Eugene Schewitz, 31, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 23 by BCSO for motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance. He was released Dec. 26 after posting a $15,000 bond.

James Anthony Walker, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 23 by MFPD for driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

David William Adams, 46, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, was arrested Dec. 24 by MFPD for public intoxication. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Stephan Shawn Holm, 44, of Spicewood was arrested Dec. 24 by MFPD for capias pro fine-expired license pate/registration and theft of property. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Javier Rodriguez-Albarran, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 24 by BCSO for no driver’s license. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

John Richard Murrill, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 25 by BCSO for injury to a child/elderly/disabled, abandoning/endangering a child-criminal negligence, and failure to appear-possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Brandon Dale Robinson, 41, of Holland was arrested Dec. 25 by DPS for intoxication assault with a vehicle-serious bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Jaime Jaimez Vences, 40, of Austin was arrested Dec. 25 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Dec. 27 to ICE.

Frank Henry Bell-Kelly, 33, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 26 by BPD for bond forfeiture-driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Aaron Thomas Langley, 31, of Austin was arrested Dec. 26 by BTPD for possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Christopher T. McCalister, 39, of Austin was arrested Dec. 26 by BTPD for possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Frank Monde Ray, 57, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 26 by BPD for driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

John Phillip Maldonado, 27, of Houston was arrested Dec. 27 by BCSO for failure to appear-forgery of a financial instrument and bail jumping/failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Grace Elizabeth Wilson, 24, of Lago Vista was arrested Dec. 27 by MFPD for possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

William Travis Yancey, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 27 by MFPD for possession of a controlled substance, violation of a protective order, assault on a family member, and assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.