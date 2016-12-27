Ralph Wendell Nault, 90, of Kingsland died Dec. 20, 2016

Ralph Wendell Nault, 90, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away Dec. 20, 2016. He was born to Adora and Mabel (Cyr) Nault on Aug. 28, 1926, in Grandfield, Oklahoma.

Mr. Nault proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II and Korea as a radar operator aboard the USS Hyde. Before settling in Kingsland in 1985, the family would take summer trips to the lake for vacations. He was a past commander of the Kingsland American Legion as well as a member of the Lions Club and the VFW. He enjoyed fixing things, ranch work, and hunting and fishing. Ralph was a geophysicist for Atlantic-Richfield until his retirement in 1982

He is survived by his daughter, Rickie Newell and husband John of Llano; son Wendell Nault and wife Kathleen of Allen; daughter-in-law Maureen Nault; and grandchildren, Travis Nault, Shannon Nault, John Austin Newell, and April Riggs.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lorine; and son James Nault.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Dec. 26 at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. A graveside service is 2 p.m. Dec. 27 at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park in Burnet with the Highland Lakes Honor Guard furnishing military honors.

Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kingsland American Legion Post 437, 138 Legion Loop, Kingsland, TX 78639, in Ralph’s memory and earmarked for the Boys/Girls state program.