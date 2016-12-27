Pellet gun-toting shooter alarms Sunset Oaks motorist; suspect sought after windshield damaged

CONNIE SWINNEY • STAFF WRITER

SUNSET OAKS — Burnet County authorities sent a warning to a suspect who allegedly took aim at a motorist using a pellet gun on a rural roadway recently.

The incident was reported at about 11 p.m. Dec. 19 just off CR 269 in the Sunset Oaks subdivision, east of Bertram.

“She observed a subject standing in the road. He was wearing all black and had (what looked like) a gun in his hand,” said Burnet County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Ricky Bindseil, referring to the report. “She saw a subject jump out in the roadway and shoot at her vehicle.

“She did not see which way he went, and she continued home,” he added. “That’s when she noticed that something had hit her. It was her front windshield.”

Investigators suspect the weapon might have been either a pellet gun or possibly a small caliber firearm.

Bindseil expressed concern that incidents such as the shooting have the potential to evolve into something more dangerous.

“There’s very minimal damage to her vehicle, and she sustained no injuries,” Bindseil said. “Obviously, if this happened to be an encounter where (the victim) had a license to carry, who knows, (a motorist) might have shot back at them.”

Nighttime conditions as well as the element of surprise have hampered an attempt to track the suspect.

“Finding the suspect may be difficult being that we don’t have a good description, whether it’s a man or a woman or an adult or child,” he said.

Authorities welcome any assistance from the public.

“Obviously, if they see any suspicious activity, they’re welcome to call,” he said. “Any help is better than none.”

Call the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 756-8080 to offer a tip.

