Mary Genevieve Bruton, 94, formerly of Burnet died Dec. 19, 2016

Mary Genevieve Bruton passed away Dec. 19, 2016, in Kyle, Texas, at the age of 94. She was born Jan. 4, 1922, in Elk River, Minnesota, to Charles Moore and Winnifred (McBride).

Mary was a resident of Kyle since 2012, coming from Burnet. She was an active member of Kingsland Community Church.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Winnifred Moore, and husband, L.B. Bruton.

She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Cole of Kyle; sons, Brad Bruton of Phelan, California, and Bryan Bruton of Burnet; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service is 3 p.m. Dec. 23 at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park near Burnet.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 900 Industrial Blvd. in Kingsland, (325) 388-6767. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.