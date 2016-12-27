Margie Dawn Phillips, 84, of Boerne died Dec. 24, 201

Margie Dawn Phillips passed away Dec. 24, 2016, in Boerne, Texas, at the age of 84. She was born Jan. 4, 1932, in Pontotac, Texas, to Felix Robert Bode and Altha (Jackson).

Margie was a resident of Boerne since 2010, coming from Valley Springs, Texas. She was an active member of Valley Spring United Methodist Church.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents, Felix Robert Bode and Altha Bode; husband, Charles Emmett Phillips; and her brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her sons, Emmett Phillips and wife Linda of Boerne and Gordon Phillips of Boerne; grandchild, Lezley Webb and husband Chris; great-grandchildren, Elise, Kimber, Elijah, and Kinsley; step-grandchildren, Michelle Wolfee and Michael Fontenot; and step-great-grandchildren, Stephanie, LaNell, and Joseph.

A funeral service is 2 p.m. Dec. 30 at Waldrop-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300, with interment to follow at Valley Springs Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 322 Eighth Ave., Seventh Floor, New York, NY 10001; Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517; or a charity of your choice.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.