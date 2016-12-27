Lampasas authorities nab Christmas car burglary suspects

CONNIE SWINNEY • STAFF WRITER

LAMPASAS — Authorities arrested three drug suspects found loitering behind a motel Dec. 22 and charged them with more than a dozen vehicle burglaries, halting their alleged holiday theft spree, according to a Lampasas Police Department report.

Arrested were:

• William Garett Goudeau, 22: Charged with engaging in organized criminal activity-burglary of a vehicle (state jail felony).

• Maria Salinas Martinez, 21: Charged with engaging in organized criminal activity-burglary of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony), and possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, and arrested on a theft warrant (state jail felony).

• Brandon Michael Tengler, 24: Charged with engaging in organized criminal activity-burglary of a vehicle and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

The arrest happened at about 5 a.m. that day at the Lampasas Inn, 1200 Central Texas Expressway, the report stated.

On that day, Lampasas residents reported as many as 15 vehicle burglaries in which all but two were unlocked.

The investigation unfolded that day after police fielded reports of suspicious people behind the motel.

“Property from several of the vehicle burglaries was in Martinez’s backpack,” according to a police statement. “Two additional packages of suspected methamphetamine were located on the ground near them. Marijuana was located on Tengler.

“Additional investigation implicated all three in the vehicle burglaries,” the report stated.

The suspects were taken to the Lampasas County Jail.

At the jail, officers found what they believed to be methamphetamine on Martinez.

